India-Russia summit: Modi, Putin to review whole range of bilateral ties, says Kwatra

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin will review the whole range of bilateral ties, including in areas like defence, investment, energy cooperation, education, culture and people-to-people exchanges, at the upcoming annual India-Russia summit, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Friday.

Modi will pay a two-day official visit to Russia from July 8 to 9 at the invitation of Putin for the 22nd India-Russia summit that will review the entire range of multi-faceted ties between the two countries. Putin will host a private dinner for Modi on the day of arrival.

The two leaders will also share perspectives on "regional and global developments of mutual interest," Kwatra said at a media briefing here ahead of Modi's visit to Russia for the summit.

Sharing details about the Russia itinerary, Kwatra said, as of now, the prime minister is scheduled to arrive in Moscow late afternoon of July 8. The next day, Modi's interactions would include an interface with the Indian community in Russia.