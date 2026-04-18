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India’s foreign policy tightrope in West Asia

Cautious response reflects strategic restraint but raises questions on role in conflict resolution
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 20:27 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 20:27 IST
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