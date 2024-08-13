India’s future course with Bangladesh

Moreover, the BNP-Jamaat’s pro-China stance could further complicate India’s efforts to manage its relationship with Bangladesh. China has historically supported the BNP and Jamaat, and their return to power could strengthen China’s influence in Bangladesh. Peace and stability in Bangladesh, along with peaceful borders, are crucial for India, as it already faces the twin threats on its northern and western borders. The last thing India needs is an active border with Bangladesh, and worse of all, a situation developing that leads to calls for an intervention.