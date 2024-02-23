India's Kashmir 'aggression' issue became accession issue: Jaishankar

“That was always the case. Look at our own example. Very literally in our first year of Independence, we put our trust in multilateralism and took the Kashmir aggression issue to the UN and others made it into an accession issue and they did it for geopolitical reasons,” S Jaishankar said during a panel discussion at the Raisina Dialogue 2024 in New Delhi. He was replying to a question about coexistence between national interests and multilateralism and if interests, and not values, were increasingly dictating global relationships.