Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India’s spice exports dip 33% due to West Asia conflict, Ukraine war

Karnataka is the sixth-largest producer of spices. The state mainly exports black pepper, small cardamom, Byadagi chilli, turmeric, and ginger.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 20:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 June 2026, 20:49 IST
India NewsExportsWest AsiaIndian marketsspices

Follow us on :

Follow Us