India’s spice exports dip 33% due to West Asia conflict, Ukraine war

<p>Hubballi: The prolonged <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/rest-of-world/west-asia-conflict-israel-trades-strikes-with-hezbollah-leaving-new-ceasefire-with-lebanon-in-doubt-4027689">West Asia conflict</a> and the Russia-Ukraine war have severely battered the spice trade, causing a 33 per cent drop in India's exports compared with last year, data from the Spices Board has shown.</p>.<p>Disruption in major shipping routes meant that the country could not ship nearly 77,117 tonnes of spices such as pepper, cumin, turmeric, chilli and cardamom to Europe, West Asia and nine Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).</p>.<p>This has resulted in a foreign exchange deficit of Rs 854.37 crore for the 2025-26 fiscal year.</p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/top-karnataka-news">Karnataka </a>is the sixth-largest producer of spices. The state mainly exports black pepper, small cardamom, Byadagi chilli, turmeric, and ginger.</p>.India's exports drop 7.44% to $38.92 billion in March amid disruptions due to West Asia crisis.<p>In March 2025, India exported 2.34 lakh tonnes of spices. However, the shipment of spices fell to 1.57 lakh tonnes in March 2026 due to geopolitical tensions.</p>.<p>In terms of foreign exchange inflow, India missed out on earning nearly Rs 635.69 crore in March 2026, the data said.</p>.<p>As the world’s largest producer and exporter of spices, India, on average, exports 17.50 lakh tonnes of spices to 180 countries. The country ships over 225 unique spices and spice products across the globe. For the 2024-25 fiscal year, the country earned over Rs 39,994.48 crore. However, the revenue dipped to Rs 39,140 crore in 2025-26, the data showed.</p>.<p>China, the USA, UAE, Bangladesh, Thailand, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia and Germany are the top 10 countries importing spices from India.</p>.<p>Rajendra Joshi, Chief Executive Officer of Sirsi-based Kadamba Marketing Souharda Sahakari Niyamita (KMSSN), said, “Domestic consumption of black pepper accounts for 70%, while around 30% of our produce is exported. Europe and the Middle East are the biggest markets for black pepper. The war has resulted in 20-25% of the produce not being exported.”</p>.India's exports in April up 13.78% to $43.56 billion .<p>KMSSN’s Advisor Vishweshwar Bhat said the farmers were expecting black pepper prices to go up by nearly Rs 5,000 per tonne this year. However, the prices have remained stagnant. “Drop in export could be one of the major reasons for it,” he said.</p>.<p>Suresh L Melgiri, a Byadagi-based chilli exporter, said that the war has impacted the export of chilli by 20% to 30%. “Almost all the containers towards the UAE have been stopped.”</p>.<p>In a written reply, the Director of Marketing of Spices Board, B N Jha, informed DH that the board has initiated facilitation measures for re-stuffing export consignments of spices and products that were returned to India due to disruptions in maritime routes following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.</p>.<p>Further, in view of the evolving geopolitical situation in West Asia and its impact on maritime logistics across the Gulf region, the Union government has approved a time-bound and targeted intervention called RELIEF – Resilience & Logistics Intervention for Export Facilitation under the Export Promotion Mission.</p>.<p>The intervention is aimed at supporting exporters affected by extraordinary freight escalation, heightened insurance premiums and war-related export risks arising from disruptions in the West Asia maritime corridor.</p>