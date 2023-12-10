India's subtle engagement with Taliban-led Kabul signals shift in ties

Mamundzay, who had taken over as Kabul’s envoy to New Delhi in 2020, also alleged that he and his colleagues had “faced a difficult choice” given the “constant pressure” from the Taliban and India to “relinquish control” of the embassy in New Delhi. He also referred to the earlier temporary cessation of operation by the embassy on September 30 and stated that it had been done “in the hope” that the stance of India would evolve favourably for the normal continuation of the functioning of the embassy. But he alleged that New Delhi’s approach had not changed in the past eight weeks and the visas of the diplomats had not been extended, forcing him and his colleagues to permanently shut down the embassy.