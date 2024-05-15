India says it is working to repatriate UN staffer killed in Gaza

Israel has been moving deeper into Rafah in southern Gaza, where more than a million people had sought shelter, and its forces fought militants across the enclave's north on Wednesday in some of the fiercest battles in months.

Israel's international allies and aid groups have repeatedly warned against a ground incursion into Rafah, where many Palestinians fled, and Israel says four Hamas battalions are holed up. Israel says it must root out the remaining fighters.

In a statement on Monday after Kale's death, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres reiterated an "urgent appeal for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and for the release of all hostages," saying the conflict in Gaza was continuing to take a heavy toll "not only on civilians, but also on humanitarian workers". He has demanded explanations for all their deaths.

Palestinian health authorities say Israel's ground and air campaign in Gaza since October 7 has killed more than 35,000 people and driven most of the enclave's 2.3 million people from their homes.

Israel, which launched its Gaza operation after an attack on October 7 by Hamas-led gunmen who killed some 1,200 people and took more than 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies, has ordered civilians to evacuate parts of Rafah.

The main United Nations aid agency in Gaza, UNRWA estimates some 450,000 people have fled the city since May 6. More than a million civilians had sought refuge there.