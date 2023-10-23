India says problem only with 'certain segment' of Canada's politics

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said that India has problems with “a certain segment” of the politics of Canada, subtly blaming the policy of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party for the ongoing turmoil in bilateral relations.

Jaishankar also said that India would restart issuing visas to Canadian citizens only when the security of its diplomats in that country would be ensured. He said that New Delhi had been concerned over “continuous interference” by Canada’s diplomats in the internal affairs of India.

The external affairs minister’s comment appears to be an attempt by New Delhi to drive home the point that relations between New Delhi and Ottawa are on a downward spiral only because of the policies of the government led by Trudeau.