India says problem only with 'certain segment' of Canada's politics

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said that India has problems with “a certain segment” of the politics of Canada, subtly blaming the policy of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party for the ongoing turmoil in bilateral relations.
Jaishankar also said that India would restart issuing visas to Canadian citizens only when the security of its diplomats in that country would be ensured. He said that New Delhi had been concerned over “continuous interference” by Canada’s diplomats in the internal affairs of India.
The external affairs minister’s comment appears to be an attempt by New Delhi to drive home the point that relations between New Delhi and Ottawa are on a downward spiral only because of the policies of the government led by Trudeau.
Jaishankar’s comment came as Trudeau was criticised by the leader of Canada’s opposition Conservative Party, Pierre Poilievre, for the diplomatic row between the two countries that erupted over the Nijjar killing. The external affairs minister also dismissed the statements by the US and the UK, which had said that New Delhi’s move to make Canada withdraw 41 of its 62 diplomats from India had been contrary to the Vienna Convention.
“Parity (between the diplomatic presence of the two countries in each other’s capitals) is very much provided for by the Vienna Convention, which is the relevant international rule on this. In our case, we invoked parity because we had concerns about continuous interference in our affairs by Canadian personnel,” Jaishankar said at an event in New Delhi on Sunday.
Acknowledging the current “difficult phase” in relations, Jaishankar added: “But I do want to say, you know, the problems we have are with a certain segment of Canadian politics and the policies, which flow from that. So, I want people to understand the extent of the issue.”
New Delhi has been accusing the Liberal Party government of ignoring its repeated calls to curb the Khalistani Sikh extremists, who have been running a secessionist campaign from Canada.
Trudeau and his government in Canada often invoked freedom of speech as an excuse for not acting against the Khalistani Sikh extremists, who also ran hate campaigns against India’s diplomats in Canada.
Poilievre, on the other hand, recently condemned the aggression against the diplomats of India in Canada.
“If we see progress in (ensuring the) safety of our diplomats in Canada, we would like to resume issuance of visas there,” Jaishankar said on Sunday.
A source in New Delhi said that India was reviewing the security situation that had led to the suspension of visa services in Canada.