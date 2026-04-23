Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India says trade talks with US remain constructive after Washington visit

The talks reflect a broader effort by New ⁠Delhi and Washington ‌to clinch a trade pact, even as uncertainty over US tariff policy has complicated negotiations.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 13:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 April 2026, 13:35 IST
India NewsUSWashington

Follow us on :

Follow Us