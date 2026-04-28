<p>India is set to receive the fourth unit of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/s-400-triumf">S-400 Triumf</a> surface-to-air missile system from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/russia">Russia</a> in the first part of May, reports <em>PTI</em> news agency. It is expected to further enhance the Indian Air Force's air defence mechanism.</p><p>Last month, New Delhi cleared the procurement of a new batch of five S-400 missile systems deployed by Russia, which will take the total number to 10.</p><p>It is reported that the fourth unit of the missile system has already been shipped and it is expected to reach India in the next few days.</p>.Defence Ministry nod to Rs 2.38 lakh crore military purchase, 5 additional S-400 units to be procured.<p>In October 2018, India signed a $5 billion deal with Russia to procure five units of the missile systems and three of them have already been delivered.</p><p>Reports said the fifth unit of the missile will be delivered by November under an updated timeline for supplying the weapon system.</p><p>The S-400 missile systems played a crucial role during Operation Sindoor.</p><p>India had signed the deal for procurement of the S-400 missiles over seven years back notwithstanding a warning by the US that going ahead with the contract may invite US sanctions under the provisions of Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).</p><p>The statements further said that India is not expecting any possible barriers from US sanctions as the new procurement will be a "follow on" order of the previously made order.</p><p>The missile systems were used extensively by the Indian Air Force (IAF) during the May 7-10 military conflict with Pakistan.</p><p>Weeks after the conflict, a proposal was moved to procure another batch of the S-400 missiles.</p><p>Russia has already trained a group of Indian personnel to operate the missile systems.</p><p>The S-400 is known as Russia's most advanced long-range surface-to-air missile defence system.</p>