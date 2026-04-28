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India scheduled to receive fourth unit of S-400 missile systems in early May

It is reported that the fourth unit of the missile system has already been shipped and it is expected to reach India in the next few days.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 10:20 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 10:20 IST
India NewsDefencemissilesS-400 missile

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