India Security Press delivered over 8k electoral bonds worth Rs 1 crore each after SC declared it 'unconstitutional'

New Delhi: The India Security Press in Nashik supplied 8,350 electoral bonds worth Rs one crore each to the authorities on February 21, six days after the Supreme Court declared the financial instrument as "unconstitutional", RTI responses showed on Thursday.

Before this, the last time the Nashik Press had printed and supplied electoral bonds was on 18 August, 2022 when it delivered 10,000 bonds of Rs one crore denomination.

In response to RTI queries by transparency activist Commodore Lokesh Batra (retired), the India Security Press in Nashik provided details of electoral bonds it printed and supplied, with dates from 1 March, 2018, to February 21 this year.

It showed that on February 21, it supplied 8,350 bonds of Rs one crore denomination. The RTI query also showed that Rs 1.93 crore was levied as GST.