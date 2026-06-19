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India seeks BRICS nations' cooperation to strengthen MSME sector, boost growth

Addressing the forum, Uttar Pradesh MSME Minister Bhupendra Chaudhary said the MSME sector in the state was a key pillar of employment, innovation and economic development.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 19:00 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 19:00 IST
India NewsBRICSMSME

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