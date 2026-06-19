India seeks BRICS nations' cooperation to strengthen MSME sector, boost growth

<p>Agra: India on Friday said that the cooperation among <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/brics">BRICS</a> nations can help strengthen micro, small and medium enterprises, support weaker sections and contribute to the economic growth of member countries.</p>.<p>Addressing the BRICS MSME Forum here, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has taken several steps to promote the MSME sector.</p>.<p>Referring to BRICS cooperation, Manjhi said the grouping, which earlier had seven countries and has now expanded to 21 nations, could help strengthen MSMEs, support weaker sections and contribute to the economic growth of member countries.</p>.MSMEs need more than digital access .<p>He said around 8.5 crore MSME units are currently functioning in the country, providing employment to nearly 40 crore people.</p>.<p>The three-day BRICS <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/msme">MSME Forum</a> began on Friday with participation from around 60 delegates from BRICS nations and 150 officials associated with the MSME sector.</p>.<p>Addressing the forum, Uttar Pradesh MSME Minister Bhupendra Chaudhary said the MSME sector in the state was a key pillar of employment, innovation and economic development.</p>.<p>He said around 96 lakh MSME units are operational in Uttar Pradesh, providing employment to nearly 1.65 crore people.</p>.<p>The minister highlighted initiatives including the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme, the Youth Entrepreneur Development Campaign and industrial policies aimed at connecting local products and traditional crafts with global markets.</p>.<p>The delegates are also scheduled to visit the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort and a footwear manufacturing unit to understand the city's export-oriented shoe industry.</p>.<p>BRICS countries include Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa as founding members, along with Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Besides, the grouping also has partner countries, including Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.</p>.<p>Apart from India and other BRICS nations, policymakers, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and other stakeholders from partner countries have also gathered to deliberate on strengthening global MSME ecosystems, fostering sustainability and enhancing international cooperation. </p>