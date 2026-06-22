India seeks preferential market access through US trade deal, says Piyush Goyal

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/india">India</a> is seeking preferential market access through its proposed trade agreement with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">United States</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/piyush-goyal">Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal</a> said on Monday, indicating that tariff-related issues have slowed the pace of negotiations.</p>.<p>Speaking at a media conclave in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/new-delhi">New Delhi</a>, Goyal said the trade deal was taking "a little longer" to conclude because of the 50 per cent tariff imposed on Indian goods.</p>.<p>India wants the agreement to provide preferential access for its exports in the US market, he said.</p>.India-US trade deal had created uncertainty between two nations: Foreign secretary Vikram Misri.<p>The remarks come amid ongoing negotiations between New Delhi and Washington to finalise a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bilateral-trade">bilateral trade agreement</a>.</p>.<p>Officials from both countries have held multiple rounds of discussions in recent months, with both sides aiming to resolve outstanding issues related to tariffs and market access.</p>.<p>Earlier this month, Goyal had said the first tranche of the India-US trade deal could be finalised by mid-July.</p>