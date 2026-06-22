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India seeks preferential market access through US trade deal, says Piyush Goyal

The remarks come amid ongoing negotiations between New Delhi and Washington to finalise a bilateral trade agreement.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 09:19 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 09:19 IST
India NewsUnited StatesPiyush GoyalTrade dealtrade tarrifs

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