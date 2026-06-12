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India sees moderate to strong El Nino conditions during monsoon season

Neutral conditions ‌in the ⁠Indian Ocean Dipole, a ‌key ‌climate pattern that influences ‌rainfall in ‌the region, are likely to persist through ⁠the ⁠end of the monsoon season.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 11:40 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 11:40 IST
India NewsmonsoonEl Nino

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