India sees moderate to strong El Nino conditions during monsoon season

<p>Mumbai: Moderate to strong El Nino conditions are likely to prevail during India's June-September monsoon season, the weather bureau said on Friday, raising concerns about rainfall and crop prospects in the world's most populous country.</p>.A Powerful El Nino Is Forming, If History Is a Guide, It Could Hit Hard.<p>Neutral conditions in the Indian Ocean Dipole, a key climate pattern that influences rainfall in the region, are likely to persist through the end of the monsoon season, the India Meteorological Department said in its monthly bulletin. </p>