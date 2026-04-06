<p>New Delhi: India on Sunday said it dispatched a fresh consignment of relief materials to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/afghanistan">Afghanistan</a> to support those affected by the recent floods and an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/earthquake">earthquake</a>.</p>.<p>External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India is committed to extending humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people in this challenging time.</p>.India delivers more relief material to Sri Lanka reeling from floods.<p>"At this time of hardship being faced by Afghan people due to recent floods and earthquake, India delivers HADR (Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief) materials, including kitchen sets, hygiene kits, plastic sheets, tarpaulins, sleeping bags, and more," he said.</p>.<p>"India stands in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan and remains committed to extending humanitarian assistance and support during this challenging time," Jaiswal said on social media. </p>