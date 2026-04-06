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India sends emergency relief supplies to flood and earthquake-hit Afghanistan

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson stated that India is committed to extending humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people in this challenging time.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 20:48 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 20:48 IST
India NewsAfghanistanEarthquakefloods

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