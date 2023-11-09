India set to boost surveillance capabilities with Israeli Hermes 900 Starliners drones

The Hermes 900 Starliners will be the latest Israeli remotely piloted aircraft in the Indian Army's inventory, which first acquired the first-generation Heron UAVs nearly two decades ago. The Hermes 900 UAVs are currently in use in the ongoing Israeli-Hamas conflict.

The upgrade of older Herons and the addition of new Sat-Com enabled UAVs are part of the Indian Army’s strategy to enhance its drone fleet with a variety of products, including swarm drones and larger models like Heron and Hermes.

“The induction of remotely piloted aircraft systems has enhanced our surveillance as well as strike capability and transformed Army Aviation into a potent force multiplier capable of operating within the combined combat teams concept,” said an official.

India is also expected to receive 31 General Atomics MQ-9B Sky Guardian drones for the Army and IAF, with each service branch receiving eight of these aircraft, and 15 Sea Guardian drones for the Navy, along with their associated equipment. Once the formal agreement is reached with the US, the UAVs are scheduled to be inducted into service within the next 3-4 years.

Another official added, "The combination of RPAs and Light Combat Helicopters has transformed Army Aviation into a potent force multiplier capable of operating within the Combined Combat Teams concept and performing various tasks across different terrains."