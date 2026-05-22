<p>India will host the foreign ministers of the Quad countries in New Delhi next week for discussions expected to centre on the Indo-Pacific situation and ongoing conflicts in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-asia">West Asia</a>.</p><p>The meeting of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, comprising India, the United States, Australia and Japan, is scheduled for May 26 and will be chaired by External Affairs Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/s-jaishankar">S Jaishankar</a>.</p><p>According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the meeting will be attended by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi. The visiting ministers are also expected to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hold separate bilateral meetings with Jaishankar.</p>.BRICS meet: Jaishankar holds talks with Iran Foreign Minister Araghchi.<p>“In keeping with the Quad vision for a Free and Open Indo-Pacific, the ministers will build on discussions held in Washington DC on July 1, 2025,” the MEA said.</p><p>“They will exchange views on advancing Quad cooperation across priority areas, review progress on ongoing Quad initiatives, and reflect on recent developments in the Indo-Pacific region and other international issues of mutual concern,” the statement added.</p><p>India is hosting the meeting as the current chair of the coalition. </p><p>The Quad has emerged as a significant strategic grouping focused on maintaining peace, security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. During the last Quad summit held in Wilmington, US, in 2024, leaders of the four countries announced major initiatives aimed at expanding maritime security cooperation in the region.</p><p>The upcoming ministerial meeting is also expected to help shape the agenda for the next Quad summit, likely to be hosted by India later this year.</p>