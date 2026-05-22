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India set to host Quad foreign ministers’ meeting on May 26; West Asia fallout, Indo-Pacific situation on agenda

The visiting ministers are also expected to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hold separate bilateral meetings with Jaishankar.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 09:56 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 09:56 IST
India NewsS JaishankarWest AsiaMarco Rubio

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