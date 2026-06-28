India, Seychelles unveil 19 outcomes spanning defence, digital payments, space, health
The package of outcomes reflects the broadening of New Delhi's engagement with the strategically located Indian Ocean archipelagic nation across security, connectivity, capacity building and development partnership.
We believe that digital technology is an effective tool for bridging the distance between our two countries. We will share India's successful experience in Digital Public Infrastructure with #Seychelles, and I am pleased that an MoU is being signed today to facilitate the… pic.twitter.com/klEU2QThoQ