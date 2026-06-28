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India, Seychelles unveil 19 outcomes spanning defence, digital payments, space, health

The package of outcomes reflects the broadening of New Delhi's engagement with the strategically located Indian Ocean archipelagic nation across security, connectivity, capacity building and development partnership.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 10:54 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 10:54 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiDefenceSeychelles

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