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India should develop own internet search engine for digital sovereignty: Congress MP Neeraj Dangi

Dangi recalled that following EU sanctions, Microsoft had stopped cloud services of an Indian refinery in 2025.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 09:18 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

India should develop own internet search engine for digital sovereignty: Congress MP Neeraj Dangi

In one line
Indian MP advocates for a homegrown search engine to secure digital sovereignty amid foreign dependency risks.
Key points
Foreign dependency risks
India's data of 1.4 billion people is largely processed by foreign search engines, raising privacy and cybersecurity concerns.
Geopolitical threats
MP warns that future US-India tensions could lead to shutdowns of services like Google, YouTube, or Android updates, creating 'digital choke points'.
Key statistics
1.4 billion
India's population data processed by foreign search engines
2025
Year of Microsoft's cloud service shutdown in India
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 25 March 2026, 09:18 IST
India NewsCongressTechnologyParliamentRajya SabhaDigital

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