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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Indian MP advocates for a homegrown search engine to secure digital sovereignty amid foreign dependency risks.
Key points
• Foreign dependency risks
India's data of 1.4 billion people is largely processed by foreign search engines, raising privacy and cybersecurity concerns.
• Geopolitical threats
MP warns that future US-India tensions could lead to shutdowns of services like Google, YouTube, or Android updates, creating 'digital choke points'.
Key statistics
1.4 billion
India's population data processed by foreign search engines
2025
Year of Microsoft's cloud service shutdown in India
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 25 March 2026, 09:18 IST