<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/niti-aayog">NITI Aayog</a> member Dr VK Saraswat, on Monday, said that we should promote more plug-in hybrids across the spectrum, not just in the high-end <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vehicles">vehicles</a>, but in small vehicles too.</p>.<p>Speaking at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/japan">Japan</a>–India Mobility Summit 2026 (JIMS 2026) held in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>, Saraswat said he believes and that all studies between Japan and India have shown that plug-in hybrids give a much better lifecycle emission compared to even the best of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ev-vehicles">electric vehicles</a>. He urged collaboration between India and Japan in this space.</p>.<p>The PHEVs (plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) have both an engine and a motor, and one can choose among the fuels, conventional fuel or alternative fuel such as bio-diesel.</p>.<p>"India and Japan bring deeply complementary strengths to the future of mobility. While India offers scale, market growth and expanding capabilities in software and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/artificial-intelligence">AI</a>, Japan contributes advanced technological depth, engineering excellence and global leadership in safety and mobility systems," he said, adding that the next phase of our partnership should move beyond infrastructure towards <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/technology">technology</a> co-creation - from hydrogen mobility and smart transport systems to next-generation vehicles and integrated mobility platforms.</p>.<p>"Mobility transformation today is not merely a sectoral reform; it represents a structural redesign of energy, infrastructure, data and industry. </p>.<p>Through pragmatic pathways and sustained collaboration, India and Japan can together build scalable solutions that accelerate decarbonisation while setting a global benchmark for sustainable mobility," VK Saraswat added.</p>.<p>The summit brought together <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/policymakers">policymakers</a>, industry leaders, and technology innovators to advance collaboration in building the future of sustainable mobility.</p>.<p>The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) of Japan, the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), and the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organisation (NEDO), in close collaboration with NITI Aayog and key industry players, underscored how the two countries' complementary strengths can accelerate <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/innovation">innovation</a> across mobility systems.</p>.<p>Speaking at the event, Geetanjali Kirloskar, Co-Chairperson, CII Japan Council and Chairperson & MD of Kirloskar Systems, said Japanese companies and Indian engineers & startups can co-create solutions from here for global markets. She also said that it is now time for all big investors to look at India as a strategic, long-term investment opportunity with a globally competitive export potential embedded.</p>.<p>Keisuke Hosonuma, Director for Automotive International Trade Policy, METI, said, "The transition to carbon neutrality in mobility will not follow a single pathway. Different markets require different solutions based on their economic realities, policy environments and consumer preferences."</p>.<p>"Japan's multipathway strategy, therefore, combines electrification, hybrid technologies and next-generation energy solutions while strengthening international collaboration. India is a critical partner in this journey, offering immense opportunities for innovation, scale and sustainable mobility <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/development">development</a>," Hosonuma added.</p>