India should spend $1 billion annually to train school teachers: Narayana Murthy

Another Infosys co-founder and President, Board of Trustees of the foundation S Gopalakrishnan said, "as our GDP grows, we need to do something different and we can't continue the same way that we are progressing."

Pointing at the National Education Policy 2020, he said, "we would like to see faster implementation of that policy. It is not enough that we make a recommendation, its implementation is equally important. And it is in that spirit that Mr. Murthy, I believe, has made this recommendation."

Murthy, in his remarks highlighted that there are four stages in the invention and innovation lifecycle of a nation and said countries progress from stage one to stage four using education and research.