India-Singapore joint naval exercise begins off Vizag coast

<p>Hyderabad: The 31st edition of the Singapore India Maritime Bilateral Exercise (SIMBEX) is scheduled from October 23 to 29, in the Eastern Naval Command at Visakhapatnam had kicked off. </p><p>Republic of Singapore Navy Ship RSS Tenacious with embarked helicopter, arrived at Visakhapatnam on Wednesday for participating in SIMBEX2024.</p><p>SIMBEX, which began as 'Exercise Lion King' in 1994, has since evolved into one of the most significant bilateral maritime collaborations between the Indian Navy and the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN).</p><p>The exercise will be conducted in two phases - the Harbour Phase from October 23 to 25 at Visakhapatnam and the Sea Phase from October 28 to 29 in the Bay of Bengal. </p><p>This year's edition aims to further strengthen the strategic partnership between India and Singapore by enhancing interoperability, improving maritime domain awareness, and fostering cooperation to address common maritime challenges.</p><p>The Harbour Phase will include Subject Matter Expert Exchanges (SMEEs), cross-deck visits, sports fixtures, and pre-sail briefings between personnel from both navies. The Sea Phase will witness advanced naval drills, including live weapon firings, anti- submarine warfare (ASW) training, anti-surface and anti-air operations, seamanship evolutions, and tactical manoeuvres.</p><p>The opening ceremony to mark the beginning of SIMBEX24 was conducted on Thursday , onboard INS Shivalik and attended by participating units of the Eastern Fleet of the Indian Navy and the Singapore Navy.</p>