India slams Hamas attack, backs independent Palestine; 5 states ready for ‘semi-final’ Assembly polls before 2024 LS polls

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has announced the dates of polling and counting for the five states, with Madhya Pradesh going to polls on November 17. Elections in Mizoram will be held on November 7, while in Chhattisgarh, voting will take place in two phases – one on November 7, and another on November 17. Telangana will vote in a single phase on November 30, and Rajasthan was initially supposed to go to polls on November 23, but there are around 50,000 weddings in the state on that day, which can clash with the polling logistics, which is why the date has now been shifted to November 25.

The counting of votes for all states is on December 3.

However, not everyone is happy with that. In Mizoram, the Mizo National Front, Congress, and even the BJP have written to the Election Commission requesting a change in the counting date - which falls on a Sunday, since it is ‘sacred’ in the Christian-dominated state in light of the Sunday mass.

The hill state has also seen the House Speaker resign and is set to join the BJP.

In Chhattisgarh, meanwhile, two tribal villages in the Korba district have raised a call to boycott the elections citing they lack basic amenities.

While the Congress looks to retain power in the state, BJP is eyeing a comeback. Congress has said it will field candidates based on ‘merit’ while BJP has gone with its old guard, and is relying on the prowess of a local filmstar and ex-IAS officers to revive its fortunes in the state.

Some of the saffron party’s choices in the state have however been questioned, especially with tickets given to a party member accused of rioting, and the father of a man who died in a communal clash.

Crushing on Candy Crush

Amid the seriousness, a relatively lighter joust came forth when the BJP hit out at CM Baghel for playing a mobile game during a party meeting, with the CM hitting back that he’ll keep playing traditional games and the mobile game as well.

In Madhya Pradesh, where the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government has firmly seated itself in the ruling capacity, Congress has started the campaign with a double barrel shot from Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi, who both toed the party line on conducting a caste census. Rahul, however, was far more critical in his speech.

Referring to L K Advani’s remark on MP being BJP-RSS’ laboratory, Rahul thundered that in BJP’s laboratory ‘leaders urinate on Dalits’.

Priyanka took a leaf out of the party’s victory manual in Karnataka and made a ‘guarantees’ pitch ahead of the polls.

While Congress has said it will release its list of candidates after Pitru Paksha, which ends October 14, BJP has promised an ‘explosive’ fifth list. There has been some headbutting between the parties over a purported post mocking the current CM’s getting a ticket during Shraddh.

AAP, entering the fray, has urged the people to choose a ‘new engine’ government instead of a ‘double engine’ one.

An unperturbed Chouhan has confidently declared that Congress will never form government in MP again while urging people not to fall for the party’s promises.

Rajasthan, with its history of anti-incumbency, is witnessing BJP swear by Modi, while current CM Ashok Gehlot takes a page out of his political rival’s book to attempt a PR blitzkrieg. The grand old party will begin its campaign on October 16, but PM Modi has already been to the state where he raised the ‘red diary’ issue, which pertains to corruption in the Gehlot government. However, there has been some discontent among party members after the initial list was declared.

The CM, meanwhile, is having Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat investigated, with state police asking him for bank account and transaction details.

Unemployment remains a tricky issue in the state that could come to the forefront once campaigns pick up pace, but for now, Congress has expressed some confidence with rising star Gaurav Gogoi declaring the party would end the trend of alternating governments in the state.

In Telangana, Y S Sharmila, snubbed by Congress, has decided to fight it alone in the Assembly polls, while Congress has formed a coordination committee to contest the elections. Current CM K Chandrasekhar Rao has planned a brisk campaign and will be part of 41 rallies starting October 15.

Amit Shah has already spoken in the poll-bound state, setting the tone saying KCR is only interested in keeping his daughter out of jail making his son the CM. However, Shah’s remarks on the state leading in terms of farmers’ suicides have not been taken too kindly with K T Rama Rao demanding the BJP bigwig apologize for the same.

The BJP has maintained that the lotus is their face in every state and people will vote for the lotus symbol even as the party has not projected a strong CM face.

Elsewhere in India

In Maharashtra, the Sena factions avoided a showdown with Shinde’s faction backing out of a planned rally at Shivaji Park, where Uddhav’s faction also had an event planned. Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar has hit out at his nephew saying becoming a CM will remain a dream.

The MVA, which has decided to form a committee to decide on the best way to fight the LS polls too, has hit out at the Shinde-Pawar-Fadnavis government for its silence on ‘Vibrant Gujarat’ taking jobs away from Maharashtra.

In Karnataka, several BJP leaders have expressed discontent that they were not consulted before the party decided to join hands with JD(S) for the Lok Sabha polls. There’s also outrage within the BJP regarding the power cuts in the state with the party looking to cause a stir across Karnataka.

The NC-Congress alliance also managed a clean sweep of the LAHDC Kargil polls.

In West Bengal, even as Mamata Banerjee’s top lieutenants were probed by the CBI for irregularities in recruitments by civic bodies, the TMC ceased their stir against the centre over MGNREGA funds after assurances from the governor.

The crackdown on NewsClick continues with the CBI now probing them for FCRA violations. In Delhi, AAP’s Sanjay Singh is the latest subject of the excise policy scam probe and the BJP has taken the opportunity to protest against the Arvind Kejriwal government, demanding his ouster.

An overseas conflict ruffles feathers back home

