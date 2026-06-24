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India slams Pakistan for 'unwarranted' remarks on J&K at UNSC meeting

India slammed Pakistan for making “unwarranted” remarks on J&K asserting that the union territory is a matter "strictly internal" to the country.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 07:45 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 07:45 IST
PakistanIndiaJammu and KashmirUNSCUnited NationUN

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