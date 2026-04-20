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India, South Korea decide to start negotiations to upgrade economic pact

The two sides announced the decision following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 10:06 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 10:06 IST
India NewsSouth KoreaEconomy

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