<p>New Delhi: India and<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/south-korea"> South Korea</a> on Monday agreed to start negotiations to upgrade their comprehensive evaluation partnership pact against the backdrop of increasing trade disruptions in view of geopolitical upheavals.</p>.<p>The two sides announced the decision following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung.</p>.Kim Jong Un says North Korea’s nuclear status is irreversible, threatens South Korea.<p>In this era of global tensions, India and South Korea together convey a message of peace and stability,Modi said after the talks.</p>.<p>The two sides also resolved to work together to ensure peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.</p>.<p>"Following President Lee's visit, we are going to transform our trusted collaboration into a futuristic partnership," Modi said.</p>.<p>The bilateral trade and economic relations gathered momentum following the implementation of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in 2010.</p>.<p>"From chips to ships, talent to technology, entertainment to energy, we will realise new opportunities for cooperation in every sector," he added.</p>.<p>The prime minister said both sides will continue to work towards an inclusive Indo-Pacific.</p>.<p>"Through our shared efforts, we will continue to contribute to a peaceful, progressive, and inclusive Indo-Pacific," he said.</p>.<p>The talks also focused on enhancing ties in areas of trade, investments, AI, semiconductors, critical and emerging technologies and people-to-people connect.</p>