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India, South Korea to upgrade pact; eye to double bilateral trade to $50 billion by 2030

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, who is on his maiden state visit to India, held delegation-level talks.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 19:17 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 19:17 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsSouth KoreaTrade

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