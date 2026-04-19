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India-Sri Lanka oil pipeline discussed during VP Radhakrishnan's meeting with Dissanayake: FS Misri

Radhakrishnan's visit is the first ever by an Indian vice president to Sri Lanka, he said.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 18:11 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 18:11 IST
India NewsSri LankaOilC P Radhakrishnan

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