Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India, Sri Lanka plan FTA in services sector

With Sri Lanka offering preferential market access and a rapidly growing economy, the prospects for enhanced bilateral collaboration are extremely promising.
Last Updated : 18 February 2026, 07:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 February 2026, 07:34 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsSri LankaFree Trade Agreements

Follow us on :

Follow Us