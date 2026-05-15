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India-Sri Lanka trade going up with FTA: Consul General Priyanga Wickramasinghe

'Tourism and connectivity are playing an important role in strengthening ties between our two countries, with India emerging as the leading source of tourist arrivals to Sri Lanka,' she said.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 07:12 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 07:12 IST
India NewsSri LankaFTA

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