<p>As India hosts the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, Prime Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi"> Narendra Modi</a> on Monday said that India stands at forefront of AI transformation. </p><p>Taking to his X account, PM Modi wrote, "The theme of the Summit is Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya or welfare for all, happiness for all, reflecting our shared commitment to harnessing Artificial Intelligence for human-centric progress."</p><p>Additionally the PM said AI is transforming several sectors, including healthcare, education, agriculture, governance and enterprise.</p>.<p>"The AI Impact Summit will enrich global discourse on diverse aspects of AI, such as innovation, collaboration, responsible use and more," he wrote. </p><p>Further, he thanked the people of India, as the nation stands at the forefront of the AI transformation. </p><p>"From digital public infrastructure to a vibrant StartUp ecosystem and cutting-edge research, our strides in AI reflect both ambition and responsibility," the post read.</p>