India stares at summer water crisis as reservoir levels slide

New Delhi: India's main reservoirs have hit their lowest March levels in five years, government data showed, indicating a possible squeeze on drinking water and power availability this summer.

In major centres such as Bengaluru, home to firms like Google, water supply is already being curtailed.

The 150 reservoirs monitored by the central government - which supply water for drinking and irrigation and are the country's key source of hydro-electricity - were filled to just 40 per cent of capacity last week, government data showed.

In Karnataka, the main reservoir was down to 16 per cent capacity.

Water reserves are the lowest for March since 2019, when reservoir capacity fell to 35 per cent and saw cities such as Chennai run out of water.