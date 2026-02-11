Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India sticks to e-cigarette ban in snub for Philip Morris

India banned e-cigarettes, heated tobacco devices since 2019
Last Updated : 11 February 2026, 10:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 February 2026, 10:25 IST
India NewsE-cigarette

Follow us on :

Follow Us