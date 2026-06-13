India successfully demonstrates BMD capability to take down hostile ballistic missiles

<p>New Delhi: India has successfully carried out flight-tests of key platforms this week to demonstrate its multi-layered <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/missile">Ballistic Missile Defence</a> system's power to intercept long and medium-range missiles, joining a select group of countries having the capability.</p>.<p>The BMDs are capable of intercepting incoming long-range <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nuclear">nuclear missiles</a> and hostile aircraft including AWACS (airborne warning and control systems).</p>.<p>Three consecutive flight-tests were conducted on June 10 and 11 to demonstrate multi-layered Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) against incoming missiles, according to the defence ministry.</p>.India's missile development reflects ambitions extending beyond South Asia: Pakistan official.<p>The tests were conducted to check the capability to take down incoming ballistic missiles both inside and outside the earth's atmospheric limits.</p>.<p>The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully demonstrated multiple crucial technologies bolstering the nation's defence capabilities against different types of enemy threats, the ministry said on Saturday.</p>.<p>It said multi-layered BMD capability was successfully demonstrated through these flight-tests.</p>.<p>"The interceptors successfully engaged their respective targets. The systems are designed and developed with latest technologies to address the emerging missile threats," it said.</p>.<p>"These tests have put the country in the elite group of nations having BMD capability to engage up to intercontinental ballistic missiles," the ministry said.</p>.<p>The ministry said the maiden flight-test of the Naval Anti-Ship Missile-Medium Range (NASM-MR) was also carried out successfully.</p>.<p>Under the BMD programme, India has been developing capability to intercept hostile missiles both at endo-atmospheric and exo-atmospheric levels.</p>.<p>The endo-atmospheric missiles are the ones that operate within the earth's atmosphere that covers an altitude below 100 km. The exo-atmospheric missiles are capable of completing missions in the upper-most region of the earth's atmosphere.</p>.<p>The latest flight-tests were witnessed by senior officials of DRDO and defence forces.</p>.<p>Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO on successfully demonstrating these crucial technologies. </p>