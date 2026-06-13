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India successfully demonstrates BMD capability to take down hostile ballistic missiles

Three consecutive flight-tests were conducted on June 10 and 11 to demonstrate multi-layered Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) against incoming missiles, according to the defence ministry.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 14:12 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 14:12 IST
India NewsBallistic Missileair defenceDRDO

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