<p>New Delhi: India has successfully conducted the flight trial of a long-range missile with multiple warheads hitting different targets spread over a large geographical area.</p><p>The successful test flight of an advanced Agni missile with a multiple independently targeted re-entry vehicle (MIRV) system from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha was carried out on May 8, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ministry-of-defence">Defence Ministry</a> said in a statement on Saturday.</p><p>The missile was flight-tested with multiple payloads, targeted to different locations spatially distributed over a large geographical area in the Indian Ocean Region.</p><p>The test was part of Mission Divyastra in which MIRV technology is being integrated with the Agni-5 missile to hit multiple targets located at different sites using a single missile launch. The first successful trial happened in March, 2024.</p>.Lt Gen Raja Subramani appointed new CDS; Vice Admiral Swaminathan to take over as Navy chief.<p>For Friday’s test, the telemetry and tracking functions were carried out by multiple ground and ship-based stations that tracked the entire missile trajectory from lift-off till the impact of all payloads. An analysis of flight data confirmed that all mission objectives were met during the trial, the ministry said.</p><p>With this trial, India second time demonstrated its capability to target multiple strategic targets using a single missile system.</p><p>Developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation laboratories with the support of Indian industries, the weapon system added to the country’s defence preparedness against the growing threat perceptions, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said. Senior DRDO scientists and the Indian Army personnel witnessed the trial.</p><p>New Delhi has been trying to develop MIRV technology for over a decade, but success has been limited so far. Globally the technology came into being in the 1960s during the Cold War era.</p>