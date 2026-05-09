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India successfully tests Agni-5 missile with multiple warheads

With this trial, India second time demonstrated its capability to target multiple strategic targets using a single missile system.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 16:01 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 16:01 IST
India Newsdefence ministryDRDOmissiles

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