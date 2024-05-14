India supports Palestine's membership at UN; says only two-State solution will deliver enduring peace

"We hope that Palestine's application would be reconsidered by the Security Council in due course and that Palestine's endeavour to become a member of the UN will get endorsed”, she said.

The 193-member General Assembly had met Friday for an emergency special session where the Arab Group resolution "Admission of new Members to the United Nations", in support of the State of Palestine's full membership in the UN, was presented by the United Arab Emirates, as Chair of the Arab Group in May.

The resolution got 143 votes in favour, including by India, nine against and 25 abstentions. The UNGA hall broke into applause after the vote was cast.

The resolution determined that “the State of Palestine is qualified for membership in the United Nations” in accordance with Article 4 of the Charter of the United Nations and "should, therefore, be admitted to membership in the United Nations”.

It recommended that the Security Council “reconsider the matter favourably in the light of this determination”.

Currently, Palestine is a “non-member observer state” at the UN, a status granted to it by the General Assembly in 2012. This status allows Palestine to participate in proceedings of the world body but it cannot vote on resolutions.

Kamboj stressed that India's leadership has repeatedly emphasised that only a two-State solution, achieved through direct and meaningful negotiations between both sides on final status issues, will deliver an enduring peace.

"India is committed to supporting a two-State solution where the Palestinian people are able to live freely in an independent country within secure borders, with due regard to the security needs of Israel. To arrive at a lasting solution, we urge all parties to foster conditions conducive to resuming direct peace negotiations at an early date”, she said.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said that between October 7 last year and May 12, at least 35,091 Palestinians have been killed and 78,827 injured in Gaza. Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals have been killed in Israel, the vast majority on October 7, when Hamas attacked Israel.