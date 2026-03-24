Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India taps stranded ships amid LPG shortage triggered by West Asia conflict

Two ships Shivalik and Nanda have already reached India, while Pine Gas, and Jag Vasant are expected to arrive ⁠on March 26-27.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 14:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 March 2026, 14:05 IST
India NewsLPG cylinderGulf CountriesWest AsiaStrait of Hormuz

Follow us on :

Follow Us