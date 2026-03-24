<p>New Delhi: India is loading liquefied petroleum gas onto its empty vessels stranded in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/persian-gulf">Persian Gulf</a> as the country grapples with a gas shortage triggered by the conflict in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-asia">West Asia</a>, an official from the federal shipping ministry said on Tuesday.</p><p>Eight LPG carriers, 4 crude oil ships, and one liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker were among 24 Indian-flagged vessels stranded in the Persian Gulf as shipments were disrupted from the Gulf and the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/strait-of-hormuz">Strait of Hormuz</a>.</p><p>Two ships Shivalik and Nanda have already reached India, while Pine Gas, and Jag Vasant are expected to arrive on March 26-27, said Rajesh Kumar Sinha, special secretary in the shipping ministry.</p><p>Sinha said one vessel had exited dry dock and would be fully loaded with LPG in three to four days. He said five tankers carrying 230,000 metric ton of LPG are in the Strait of Hormuz. "Finally, we will have six LPG-loaded carriers," he said.</p>.No shortage of fuel or LPG in Hyderabad: Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar.<p>He also clarified that under international <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/law">law</a>, straits--or narrow sea passages--guarantee the right of freedom of navigation, which means vessels do not require permission or payment of tolls to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.</p><p>However, he cautioned that the current situation warranted careful assessment.</p><p>India is reeling under its worst gas crisis in decades with the government cutting supplies for industries to shield households from any shortage of cooking gas.</p><p>India consumed 33.15 million metric tons of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cooking-gas">cooking gas</a> last year, with imports accounting for about 60% of demand. About 90% of those imports came from the West Asia.</p>