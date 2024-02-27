India, Thailand resolve to expand ties

"The two ministers reviewed progress in wide-ranging areas of bilateral cooperation, including in defence and security, trade and investment, connectivity, science and technology, health, culture and people-to-people exchanges," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

It said Jaishankar and Bahiddha-Nukara also exchanged views on regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest, adding they expressed commitment to further enhance cooperation in sub-regional, regional and multilateral platforms especially within the framework of ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations).

The MEA said the two ministers also expressed their commitment towards strengthening India-Thailand partnership, noting a convergence between New Delhi's Act East Policy and Bangkok's Act West Policy.

In the meeting, Jaishankar welcomed Thailand's decision to co-lead the maritime ecology pillar of the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI).

India announced the launch of IPOI in 2019 to make meaningful efforts to create a safe and secure maritime domain.

"Both Ministers reaffirmed their resolve for working together to advance the initiative," the MEA said in a statement.

"The Thai Deputy PM and foreign minister expressed appreciation to India for sending the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha together with his two disciples, Arahata Sariputra and Arahata Maudgalyayana to Thailand for exposition which will give an opportunity to millions of Thai nationals to pay reverence," it said.

The MEA said India-Thailand partnership has expanded to diverse areas of cooperation and come to acquire multi-dimensional facets.

"The visit of Thai deputy PM and foreign minister to India is part of the ongoing high-level exchanges and has contributed to further strengthening of the civilizational bonds between the two friends and maritime neighbours," it said.