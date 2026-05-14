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India thanks Portugal for cooperation in extradition of wanted narco-terrorist Iqbal Singh

On Wednesday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Singh after successfully securing his extradition from Portugal.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 07:19 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 07:19 IST
India NewsNIAportugal

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