I.N.D.I.A: The big tent and its trouble spots

UTTAR PRADESH

The Samajwadi Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal joined the I.N.D.I.A, although doubts are being raised over the latter, as the BJP is wooing the party led by Jayant Chaudhary. The Bahujan Samaj Party is out of the alliance as of now, but the equations may change after December if the Congress performs well in the five state assembly elections. The Congress appears to have a hold on Muslim votes in the state. The question is how magnanimous the SP can be when it comes to sharing seats and how can the Congress limit its demands to a bare minimum. If the BSP comes into the picture, it will spell more trouble in seat sharing. The parties will have to be mindful that the elections will be held after the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

KERALA

Kerala is one state where the I.N.D.I.An experiment will not play out for a positive reason! The Congress-led United Development Front (UDF) and the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) will lock horns for 20 seats. It was clear from the beginning that both camps will have a face-off even if the parties decide to come together at the national level. The leftist parties gave ‘outside’ support to the Congress-led UPA in 2004 to keep the BJP away from power. The UDF and LDF leaders argue that the BJP is not a force to reckon with in Kerala.

TELANGANA

Telangana is a curious case for I.N.D.I.A. The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) is opposing the BJP tooth and nail but does not want to be part of the opposition alliance at present. It believes that if it is seen together with Congress, its chances in the state assembly elections later this year may diminish. The Congress too does not trust the BRS fully. However, inside and outside Parliament, the BRS coordinates with the I.N.D.I.A parties. A hung assembly may see the BRS and the Congress coming together soon after December. But, at the same time, like in Kerala, they fear that if they come together, it might help the BJP. For tactical reasons, the BRS and Congress may continue to fight each other till the Lok Sabha polls.