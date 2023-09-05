India to be renamed 'Bharat'? Celebrities weigh in

Earlier today, Congress's Jairam Ramesh claimed that G20 invites had gone out from the "President of Bharat" adding fuel to the fire about a possible name change.

This comes as the Opposition has solidified their unified approach through the I.N.D.I.A bloc.

While AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, a member of the bloc, asked whether BJP would change the country's name back to India if the bloc renamed itself Bharat, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar lashed out at the Congress saying the country was and always will be Bharat.

"They have a problem with everything and I do not want to say anything for them. I am a 'Bharatwaasi', the name of my country was 'Bharat' and will remain 'Bharat' always. If Congress has a problem with this, they should find a cure for it themselves", he said.

"The word 'India' is an abuse given to us by the British whereas the word 'Bharat' is a symbol of our culture...I want there should be a change in our Constitution and the word 'Bharat' should be added to it" ANI quoted the minister as saying.