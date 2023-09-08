India to become Bharat? How the renaming process works

A couple of official documents from President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where the two were referred to as the President of Bharat and the Prime Minister of Bharat respectively, has sent the nation into a tizzy about a possible name change.

The Special Session of the Parliament, which is slated to begin September 18, has only added fuel to the fire that the ruling NDA government might make use of the opportunity to try and push the name change through.

While Union Minister Anurag Thakur has said that "there is no name change on the cards" since India has always been called Bharat, several experts have weighed in on the feasibility of a name change.

Here we take you through how the name change process works.