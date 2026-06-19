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India to eradicate sickle cell disease well before 2047 target through collective efforts: President Murmu

Murmu said the country would achieve its national goal of eliminating the disease much ahead of schedule through the combined strength.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 10:00 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 10:00 IST
India NewsDroupadi Murmusickle cell disease

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