India to fast-track China visas after businesses hit by delays

There are on-going talks to resolve the border crisis but ties remain strained, with New Delhi insisting relations can’t return to normal until the dispute is settled.

The government is planning to streamline the visa process by allowing all companies in targeted sectors that receive government subsidies to apply for business visas for Chinese workers, people familiar with the matter said. Under current rules, only manufacturing businesses that have won approval under the incentive program can apply for business visas for Chinese workers, with the rest forced to apply for cumbersome employment permits, which require extensive paperwork.

India’s Ministry of Home Affairs and Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade didn’t immediately respond to requests for information.

India remains heavily reliant on imports from China, especially machinery needed in manufacturing. The Chinese engineers are typically needed to install the equipment, conduct repair work and train Indian workers on their use.

Businesses say the government’s hard line on Beijing appears to be undermining India’s manufacturing push and the billions of dollars in subsidies paid to electronics, cars and pharmaceuticals makers. Modi has sought to make India an alternative manufacturing hub to China, especially in electronics, with companies like Apple Inc. setting up production facilities in the country in recent years.

While the government has streamlined the visa process for businesses under the incentives programs, executives say there are still significant challenges.

A top executive of an electronics manufacturing company based in Noida, close to the capital New Delhi, said the visa restrictions are leading to escalating costs, investments being blocked and a loss of credibility of Indian firms as reliable suppliers. The person asked not to be identified in order to speak freely on the matter.

The India Cellular & Electronics Association estimates the border standoff with China has cut production in the sector by about $15 billion from 2020-2023 and led to a loss of 100,000 job opportunities. The association counts Apple and its suppliers as well as Chinese smartphone firms such as Oppo and Vivo among its members.