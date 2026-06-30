India to get 80 hippos from Colombia? Anant Ambani offers to bring Pablo Escobar’s animals to Vantara

<p>Anant Ambani, who runs a private wildlife rescue and rehabilitation initiative in Gujarat, has come forward to help drug lord <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pablo-escobar">Pablo Escobar</a>'s hippos. </p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/why-are-forest-officials-in-touch-with-vantara-staff-eshwar-khandre-questions-pccf-3945733">Vantara </a>has written to the Colombian government requesting the "safe, scientifically led translocation that would bring the 80 animals" to India. </p><p>"These eighty hippos did not choose where they were born, nor did they create the circumstances they now face. They are living, sentient beings, and if we have the ability to save them through a safe and alternative solution, we have a responsibility to try." Anant said.</p>.Maharashtra shifts 25 leopards to Vantara, triggers conservation concerns.<p> The letter mentioned that the facility had relevant institutional experience in the care and management of large mammals, supported by veterinary expense, appropriate infrastructure, husbandry systems, and welfare protocols. </p><p><strong>Vantara offers to rescue 80 hippos from Colombia</strong></p>.<p>It was in 1993 that Escobar was shot dead by police while he illegally imported exotic animals, which included the "cocaine hippos". </p><p>He smuggled them from a zoo in Dallas and sought to have one of the largest private zoos in Latin America with a wide variety of animals. </p><p>Over the years, their population has exploded to around 160 individuals and their presence is said to now endanger native species.</p>.Maharashtra shifts 25 leopards to Vantara, triggers conservation concerns.<p>Colombia has struggled to control the rapidly growing hippo population despite trying several measures, including castration. </p><p>Earlier this year, the government approved plans to cull dozens of the animals. Following this move, Anant wrote to the Colombian authorities urging them not to go ahead with the killing, instead proposing that the hippos be given a home at Vantara. </p><p>If transporting the entire population to India was troublesome, Ananth has reportedly suggested three possible solutions: Establishing a sanctuary for the hippos in Colombia, relocating a limited number to Vantara, and reintroducing others into suitable wild habitats in Africa.</p>