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India to get 80 hippos from Colombia? Anant Ambani offers to bring Pablo Escobar’s animals to Vantara

Colombia has struggled to control the rapidly growing hippo population despite trying several measures, including castration.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 12:14 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 12:14 IST
India NewsAnant AmbaniColombiahippopotamus

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