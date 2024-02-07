India to host first EU-India Track 1.5 dialogue on use of unmanned aerial systems by extremists

New Delhi: Ways to counter the use of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) by extremists and non-state actors will be the focus of the first ever European Union-India Track 1.5 dialogue on Thursday.

The day-long dialogue in Delhi seeks to better understand the range of current and emerging threats particularly involved with consumer-grade UAS technology and stop its use by extremist groups.

Participants from the EU and India will also discuss best practices regarding regulatory, tactical and investigative responses to addressing UAS threats in both regions, the EU mission in Delhi said.

"Commercial UAS have been developing rapidly in recent years, both in terms of technological sophistication and consumer availability. Violent extremists have exploited these inexpensive and adaptable consumer devices for different purposes, including reconnaissance and violent attacks," it said.

The roundtable is part of a series of ongoing counterterrorism engagement between the EU and India, building on recent activities under the EU project Enhancing Security Cooperation In and With Asia (ESIWA).

In the field of counter-terrorism and preventing violent extremism (CT-PVE), activities have included a successful chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) risk management training for Indian security practitioners, and moderated expert discussions on countering online extremism.