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India to implement 2-3 free trade agreements in six months, 3-4 more in 2027: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal

In the last three-and-a-half years, Goyal said, India has finalised nine FTAs.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 10:47 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 10:47 IST
India NewsPiyush GoyalTradeFree Trade AgreementsFTA

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