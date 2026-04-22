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India to import record 2.5 million tons of urea at nearly double price paid two months ago

The record purchases, are set to tighten ‌global supply and push prices higher, ​which have already surged due to the war in the Middle East.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 18:47 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 18:47 IST
India NewsBusiness Newsurea

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