India to launch national AI mission to aid social development initiatives: PM Modi

New Delhi: India will launch a national artificial intelligence (AI) mission to boost the healthcare, agriculture and education sectors, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while inaugurating the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) summit in New Delhi on Tuesday.

“The mission will help startups and innovators and promote agriculture, healthcare and education sectors,” Modi said. The national AI portal, which was launched earlier this year, will play a crucial role in supporting and promoting these initiatives, he added.

He further added that through AI training institutes, the country is skilling those in tier II/III cities, so they aren't left behind from the emerging technology, which he said has the power to transform lives and bring social change, along with helping in achieving sustainable development goals.

“We have prepared government policies and programs inspired by the spirit of 'AI For All'. Our endeavour is to take full advantage of the capabilities of AI for social development and inclusive growth. India is fully committed to responsible and ethical use of AI," Modi said.