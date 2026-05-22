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India to launch 'smart border' project along Pak, Bangladesh borders to curb infiltration, says Amit Shah

The minister also urged BSF troops to ensure that the conspiracy to artificially change the demography of India is defeated.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 09:29 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 09:29 IST
Amit ShahIndiaBangladeshBSFBorderinfiltrationModi GovernmentPakisan

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