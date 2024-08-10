India to open embassy in Timor-Leste; President Murmu lauds contribution of diaspora

Underscoring the “unsurpassed importance of the Indian origin/Indian diaspora,” the President said: “The achievements of the Indian diaspora has been a matter of pride for India.” “We consider you as our living bridge. Each one of you is an ambassador of our great country. You represent India wherever you go. You have brought laurels to whichever field you have chosen with your discipline and sincerity,” the President said and added: “You have merged with the local host country very well.”

“Timore-Leste has a very small Indian community but it has an active role in developing a bond of continued friendship between the two countries,” Murmu said.